Gigi Hadid Is ”Already an Amazing Mom” 2 Weeks After Giving Birth

As for little sister Bella Hadid, E! News is told she’s already fulfilling her duties as an auntie. “Bella was very emotional first seeing her,” the source says, “and has already been having fun shopping for her and dressing her up.”

Gigi’s dad, Mohamed Hadid, and her brother, Anwar Hadid, are also doting on the baby, however, the model is being “very cautious” about letting others in her inner circle meet her daughter because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans of the A-list couple are anxiously waiting to find out what they named their bundle of joy. Our source’s lips are sealed, but they do describe it as “unique.”