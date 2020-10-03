German police defuse home-made bomb on train near Cologne: report By

BERLIN () – German police said on Saturday they had defused a suspicious device found on a regional train over night near the western city of Cologne.
“Information on the possible danger can only be provided after the assessment of experts from the state criminal police,” the police said in a statement.
Bild newspaper reported that the device was a home-made bomb which was capable of causing serious injuries.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.