Gerard Butler’s New Movie ‘Cop Shop’ Shuts Down Production Due to Covid-19 Outbreak

WENN

The new action movie directed by Joe Carnahan has been forced to halt production only days after filming after three crew members test positive for coronavirus.

The Joe Carnahan movie had only been shooting for days in Georgia when the health scare prompted producers to shut the project down.

“We learned this morning that three crew members have tested positive for COVID-19,” producer Warren Gotz told in a statement on Friday (02Oct20). “We immediately paused production proactively.”

“The safety of our cast and crew is our greatest priority. We are contact tracing everyone in the production at this time. Those who tested positive were isolated from the vast majority of our crew, including our actors and director. An extensive set of protocols were implemented for this production from the beginning and we remain dedicated to ensuring they are followed.”

“If test results are negative, we will resume production according to our established safety guidelines.”

The film also features Frank Grillo.

“Cop Shop” was the latest movie reported to halt production due to Covid-19 scare. Others included superhero movie “The Batman” as well as TV shows like “Riverdale“, “Batwoman“, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow“, “Supergirl“, and “Chicago Med“.

Film and TV industries have been struggling to adapt to post-coronavirus world since lockdown was first imposed earlier this year. Many projects were either pushed back or called off as the industry was brought to a standstill due to the worldwide pandemic.

Hollywood movie moguls like Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, James Cameron, Christopher Nolan, Judd Apatow, Jon Chu, Sofia Coppola, Alfonso Cuaron, Patty Jenkins, and Michael Bay recently signed an open letter pleading with the congress to help bail out cinemas hit by the crisis.