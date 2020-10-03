French Open results | Danielle Collins beats Garbine Muguruza

Danielle Collins grabbed the last four games to come back and beat 2016 champion Garbiñe Muguruza 7-5 2-6 6-4 in the last third-round singles match at the French Open.

Collins’ best performance at a Grand Slam tournament came when she made it all the way to the semifinals at the 2019 Australian Open.

But the 26-year-old American, who is ranked 57th, arrived in Paris last month with a 1-2 career mark at Roland Garros.

Garbine Muguruza hits a smash in her French Open loss to Danielle Collins. (AP)

Her match against the 11th-seeded Muguruza began in Court Suzanne Lenglen but was interrupted by rain shortly after it began.

They eventually moved over to Court Philippe Chartier, where the retractable roof was closed.

Collins now will play No.30 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia with a quarter-final berth at stake.