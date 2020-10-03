French Open day seven By

2/2 © . French Open



() – Highlights of the seventh day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Saturday (all times GMT):

1130 QUALIFIER ALTMAIER UPSETS BERRETTINI

German qualifier Daniel Altmaier stunned Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini at court Philippe Chatrier with a 6-2 7-6(5) 6-4 victory to move into the fourth round.

Altmaier, ranked 186th in the world, hit 23 winners while Berrettini made 42 unforced errors.

1105 RUBLEV DOWNS ANDERSON IN STRAIGHT SETS

Russian 13th seed Andrey Rublev advanced to the fourth round of the French Open with a 6-3 6-2 6-3 win over South African Kevin Anderson.

The 22-year-old Rublev smashed 27 winners while Anderson, who made 33 unforced errors, failed to create a single break-point opportunity.

0915 PLAY UNDER WAY AT ROLAND GARROS

Play got underway in partly cloudy conditions with the temperature hovering around 12 Celsius (53.6 F).

Roberto Bautista Agut is taking on Pablo Carreno Busta in a battle of Spaniards.

Top seed Novak Djokovic plays Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan later while Petra Kvitova takes on Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez.