‘Fast and Furious 9’ Steers Clear of ‘No Time to Die’ With Memorial Day Release

Universal Pictures

The release of the latest James Bond movie has been pushed back from November 2020 to April 2021 after theaters across the country are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Universal bosses have pushed the ninth “Fast and Furious” movie back to May 2021 to avoid a clash with James Bond.

On Friday (October 02), MGM executives announced they were moving the latest 007 film, “No Time to Die“, from 20 November (20) to April (21) due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic concerns – setting up a clash with “F9” over the 2021 Easter weekend.

But hours later, Universal chiefs announced the next “Fast & Furious” blockbuster would be moving to the Memorial Day weekend in May.

The executives and producers of both major releases are hoping more cinemas will be open when the blockbusters drop. At present theatres in New York and Los Angeles remain closed due to the pandemic and theatres in the U.K. face a possible lockdown in the coming weeks.

The upcoming Bond movie was initially scheduled for release in April of this year. Due to the spread of COVID-19, in March, MGM and Eon Productions announced that after “thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace” they had postponed the release of “No Time to Die” until 12 November 2020 in the United Kingdom and 25 November 2020 in the United States. The U.S. release date was later brought forward by five days to 20 November 2020.

“No Time to Die” is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as James Bond. Rami Malek is cast as the mysterious villain Safin and Lashana Lynch is added as a “00” agent, while Lea Seydoux, Ben Wishaw and Naomie Harris are among the returning actors.