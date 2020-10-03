Fantasy Injury Updates: DeAndre Hopkins, Terry McLaurin, Christian Kirk affecting Week 4 start-sit decisions

Michael Thomas, Chris Godwin, Mike Williams, DeSean Jackson, Henry Ruggs, and Alshon Jeffery have already been ruled out for Week 4, and Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Davante Adams are all “questionable” for Monday night’s game. As if that wasn’t bad enough, DeAndre Hopkins and Terry McLaurin figure to be game-time decisions for Sunday’s games, leaving fantasy football owners frantically checking for updates before making their start ’em, sit ’em lineup decisions.

We’ll be providing the latest news below right up until game time, so check back here and on Twitter @SN_Fantasy. For updates on banged-up RBs Chris Carson, Joe Mixon, Kareem Hunt, and Zack Moss, click here, and for Week 4 weather updates, go here.

Is DeAndre Hopkins playing Week 4?

Hopkins (ankle) missed practice all week, but Cardinals’ GM Steve Keim said he’d leave it up to the star receiver whether he would play against the Panthers in Week 4.

It would be somewhat of a surprise if Hopkins decided to play, but if he deems himself ready to go, it will be tough for fantasy owners to sit him. If he’s out, Christian Kirk (groin) would presumably be the WR1 if he returns from his groin injury, but if he’s also out, Larry Fitzgerald, Andy Isabella, and KeeSean Johnson would all get bumps in targets. Isabella scored twice in Week 3 and would be the most intriguing flex play, but you could take a flier on any of these receivers in Arizona’s uptempo offense.

Is Terry McClaurin playing Week 4?

McLaurin (thigh) missed practice on Friday, which is not a good sign for his availability in Sunday’s early-afternoon game against the Ravens.

McLaurin has been the only reliable part of Washington’s offense so far, so if he’s out, it’s anyone’s guess how Washington will move the ball. Antonio Gandy-Golden and Dontrelle Inman would likely lead the wide receivers in targets, and TE Logan Thomas would also see an expanded role. Of those three, Thomas is the only one worth considering in fantasy leagues.

Christian Kirk injury update

After missing Week 3 because of a groin injury, Kirk will be a game-time decision for Week 4’s matchup in Carolina.

Kirk has a chance for a breakout game if he starts, as DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) is in danger of being inactive. If that happens, Kirk is worth using this week. If both are out, Andy Isabella, Larry Fitzgerald, and KeeSean Johnson would split targets.