Family Sharing will let you to share Stadia Pro games, DLC with others

With the advent of the digital era, we have become increasingly separated from physical possession of the things we own. Chief among these are games, and with game streaming, we’re soon going to become even more detached from the games we own. This not only means it’s easier for companies to set up artificial barriers to stop you from playing the games you own, but it also makes it that much harder to share your favorite titles with friends and family, which was previously as simple as exchanging a disc.

With its new game streaming service, however, Google looks to be bucking that trend. We already knew that it was slated to have a Family Sharing feature in the future, but thanks to some sleuthing by the folks at 9to5Google, we now have a better idea of precisely what Stadia users will be able to share with others.

Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines

A breakdown of the latest release of the Stadia app for Android revealed the following snippet about the upcoming feature: