Exclusive: Go Inside the Swoonworthy Closet of Emily in Paris

While Carrie briefly spent time in Paris at the end of Sex and the City’s run, Emily in Paris gave Field her first chance to really get a feel for the city. And that’s reflected in the differences between the two characters styles, with Carrie getting carried away while Emily learns to subtley adapt her wardrobe.

“I would say that in a certain way, Emily was at a bit more, I don’t want to say not as eclectic, but she had a story at a certain course, as she evolves in Paris,” Fields explained, “whereas Carrie, it was like a free-for-all and Sarah Jessica understood all that. You know, my, choices.

“I would say that Sarah’s style was a bit more eclectic and Lily’s style was a bit more consciously Parisian development.”

But Field made sure to pay tribute to her first American in Paris, revealing in a press release, “Emily’s black tulle skirt in Episode 102 is an homage to Carrie’s tulle skirt in the series finale of Sex and the City.“