Estonian central bank to conduct digital currency research By Cointelegraph

Estonian central bank to conduct digital currency research
The Estonian central bank, Eesti Pank, announced the launch of a research program to study how to build a digital currency infrastructure.
According to a statement, Eesti Pank partnered with technology companies SW7 Group and Guardtime for the research project. It aims to see if a keyless signature infrastructure (KSI) blockchain solution can run its virtual currency program. Estonia already uses KSI blockchain technology for its e-government services. The bank’s project will also look into new payment solutions “that can be made possible by using electronic IDs and other Estonian e-government solutions.”
