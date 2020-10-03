Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
ESET details XDSpy, a hacking group which had been undetected for nine years with operations targeting government agencies in countries like Belarus and Russia — Active since 2011 but only discovered this year, the XDSpy hacker group targeted government and private companies in Belarus, Moldova, Russia, Serbia, and Ukraine.
ESET details XDSpy, a hacking group which had been undetected for nine years with operations targeting government agencies in countries like Belarus and Russia (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)
Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet: