Eric and Donald Trump Jr. Test Negative for COVID-19

WENN/Ivan Nikolov

After it was revealed President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for coronavirus, people surrounding them were quick to check themselves. Fortunately, POTUS’ sons Donald Trump, Jr., and Eric Trump and their families were declared from the contagious respiratory virus.

Fox News’ Bill Hemmer reported that Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle tested on Friday, October 2. Their results thankfully came back negative. Trump Jr.’s younger brother Eric and his wife Lara also tested negative for COVID-19.

“Eric and Lara are praying for their father and father-in-law, respectively,” shares a spokesperson for the couple to PEOPLE. “At this time, they both have negative COVID tests and will be taking all necessary precautions, under the advisement of medical professionals.”

Prior to this, White House Special Assistant Carolina Hurley also tweeted that the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner “were tested again today for COVID-19 and both are negative.”

Meanwhile, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway stated on Friday night that she tested positive for coronavirus. “Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” she declared on Twitter. “As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

She previously attended a Rose Garden event last Saturday where President Donald Trump announced his Supreme Court pick. She joined other five prominent figures who have subsequently tested positive for the virus after attending the ceremony where wearing masks wasn’t obligatory. The other four were Donald and FLOTUS Melania, Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Republican North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis and University of Notre Dame President the Rev. John Jenkins.

The president announced on Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” the 45th POTUS revealed via Twitter. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

It was said that the two would be heading to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C for a treatment. Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany revealed that “out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts,” he will be working from the presidential offices at the hospital over the weekend. “President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady,” she added.