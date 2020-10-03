Donald Trump COVID Kellyanne Conway tests positive to COVID19 US news

Ms Conway confirmed her COVID-19 diagnosis in a tweet, saying she has mild symptoms.
Ms Conway is now the sixth major political figure to have contracted the virus after attending a Rose Garden event at the White House last Saturday.
Mr Trump, first lady Melania Trump, top Trump aide Hope Hicks, Republican Utah Senator Mike Lee, Republican North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis and University of Notre Dame President the Reverend John Jenkins have all tested positive to the virus.
CNN reports many of the guests for Mr Trump’s announcement arrived with masks on, but as the Rose Garden event got underway, masks were virtually nonexistent.
Mr Trump and his wife Melania were both diagnosed with COVID-19 yesterday.
In a statement, the White House said Trump “remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day.”
“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” the White House said.
He walked to his helicopter, Marine One, dressed in a suit, en route to the hospital.
He has not transferred power to Vice President Mike Pence, and remains president despite his illness.
Mr Trump posted a video filmed in the White House thanking his well-wishers.
“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I’m going to Walter Reed Hospital,” Mr Trump said in the 18-second video.
“I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out.