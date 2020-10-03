Deals: AirPods with wireless case $151, 15-inch MacBook Pro nearly $950 off, more

Today’s best deals include AirPods with wireless case, 15-inch MacBook Pro, and Siri-controlled smart thermostats. Hit the jump for all of our top picks in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods drop to $151 for a limited time

Amazon offers Apple’s AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $151. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $199 with Amazon often charging around $179. Today’s deal is a match of the best price we’ve tracked at this retailer. Apple’s AirPods feature a sleek design and the brand’s H1 chip for access to various features like Hey Siri. This model ships with the wireless charging case, too. You’ll be able to toss your AirPods on a compatible Qi charger and power-up without having any pesky wires to worry about.

Save nearly $950 on Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,850 in certified refurbished condition. As a comparison, it originally sold for $2,799 but typically is available around $2,200 where still in-stock. Today’s deal matches our previous mention. Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro sports an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB internal SSD. Ships with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch Bar, Touch ID, and more. Includes a one-year warranty.

Siri-enabled heating awaits

Amazon is currently offering the Emerson Sensi Touch HomeKit Thermostat for $128. Down from its $169 going rate that you’ll find at Home Depot, today’s offer amounts to 24% in savings, comes within $12 of the 2020 low, and is one of the best we’ve seen otherwise. Delivering support for all three major voice assistants, you’ll be able to integrate the Emerson Sensi Touch with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. There’s also smartphone control for setting schedules and automations, as well. Or if you’d prefer to adjust temperature settings right from the thermostat itself, there’s a built-in touchscreen display.

Save $350 on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro i9 2.3GHz/16GB/1TB for $2,449. Down from its $2,799 price tag, today’s offer is good for a $350 discount and matches the Amazon all-time low tracked only once before. The 512GB model is also on sale for $2,099, down from $2,399 right now. With Apple’s refreshed Magic keyboard at the center of the experience, 16-inch MacBook Pro packs 1TB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM, as well as an enhanced AMD Radeon Pro GPU to help you tackle various workloads. You’ll also find four Thunderbolt 3 ports alongside the Touch Bar and its new physical escape key. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad at $87

Amazon currently offers the mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad for $87. Having originally sold for $140, it more recently fetched $112 with today’s offer saving you 22% and marking a new all-time low. Delivering three dedicated slots to refuel an iPhone, AirPods, and even an Apple Watch, mophie’s 3-in-1 wireless charging pad is a perfect upgrade to your nightstand. On top of its 7.5W main Qi pad, there’s also a built-in Apple Watch puck as well as a 5W divot for your earbuds.

Best trade-in deals

