Dave O’Brien, Jerry Remy, and Dennis Eckersley produced winning broadcasts in a lost Red Sox season

Reasons to watch the Red Sox this season were scarcer than victories, which is saying something considering they won games, or as many as the 1986 version of Roger Clemens.

Tanner Houck’s September splash was encouraging. Alex Verdugo performed like the complete player we thought Andrew Benintendi would be. Xander Bogaerts was his usual self, a fine player and a true pro.

But beyond that, the most fulfilling reason to watch the Red Sox was hearing Dave O’Brien, Jerry Remy, and Dennis Eckersley call the games on NESN.