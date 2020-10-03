Conversational email app Spike adds support for iOS 14 default email app

Spike is a streamlined email client that aims to feel more like iMessage instead of a traditional email client. It removes the introductions and signatures to focus just on the actual message. It includes a streamlined user interface along with adding in features like notes with collaboration, tasks, and a built-in calendar. Its latest update added the ability to mark it as the default email app on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

Support for changing the default browser and email applications is one of the many updates in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. To set Spike as your default iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 email, simply open the Settings app, scroll down and look for “Spike” in the list of applications, then choose “Default Mail App” and make the change. From the Spike app, you can also go to ‘Settings’, scroll to the bottom, and then choose the option to make as the default app. Spike will then launch the Settings app to the appropriate place.

iOS 14.0.1 was released to the public recently with a fix for a bug related to the default app settings. There was an issue in the first version of iOS 14 that caused your default browser or mail app setting to reset to Apple Mail or Safari when your iPhone or iPad rebooted. iOS 14.0.1 resolves this issue and is available now from the Settings app.

Spike joins other email clients like Outlook, Spark, Twobird, and Airmail by adding support for this new feature of iOS.

