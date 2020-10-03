Chris Brown Confirms Ammika Harris Reconciliation With PDA on Music Video Set

WENN/Instagram/Avalon

Prior to their loved-up display in L.A., the on-and-off couple, who shares ten-month-old son Aeko, hinted at their split in July after he unfollowed her on Instagram.

Chris Brown has dropped a major hint at the status of his relationship with his baby mama Ammika Harris. After fans lost tracks of their romance due to their numerous cryptic posts on social media, the pair seemed to confirm their rekindled romance with their latest PDA.

On Tuesday, September 29, the R&B singer and the Instagram model, who share ten-month-old son Aeko, were spotted on the set of a music video which he was filming with Young Thug. The two looked very much like a couple during the sighting in Los Angeles, holding hands as they strolled around the set.

Chris Brown and Ammika Harris were holding hands in a music video set.

The “Kiss Kiss” hitmaker gave a retro vibe in charcoal pants worn with a matching dress shirt and waistcoat. He accessorized with a peacock feather patterned tie and a tan Fedora, and completed his look with a dark jacket and shiny black shoes.

His lady companion, meanwhile, looked chic in olive sweatpants and strappy red heels. The cropped olive top gave a glimpse of the mother-of-one’s toned tummy. Her hair was pulled atop her head in a half-up style. She accessorized with big round earrings and a black sling bag.

Chris and Ammika were not in a relationship when she was pregnant with their first child together in 2019. Their son was born in November of the same year. Following their baby’s arrival, they traded flirty posts and comments on Instagram that hinted at their reconciliation.

However, later in July of this year, they sparked split rumors as he unfollowed her on the photo-sharing site. The 26-year-old model additionally shared a cryptic post that read, “I’m at the ‘don’t talk to me unless you wanna wife me’ stage.”

While they never tried to hide romance during their good time together, Chris and Ammika are also always coy about their relationship, never publicly confirming if they’re an item or not.