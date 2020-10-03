Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Showed Up To Press Conference In ‘Rona Destroyer’ Costume

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is not playing when it comes to the Coronavirus. She showed her city she’s tough on the virus by showing up to her press conference wearing a “Rona Destroyer” superhero like costume while passing out treats to crew members as she walked in.

The front of her Rona Destroyer costume looked like a Clorox disinfectant bottle while the cape on her back let citizens know she’s not the one or the two when it comes to Corona.

But the costume wasn’t just for show. Lori threw on the cape and mask to announce the city’s Halloween virus rules.

The good news is, Lightfoot announced that Halloween festivities will be allowed this year but with some restrictions, according to KHON2.

While some cities and counties such as Los Angeles have banned trick-or-treating this year, trick-or-treating will be allowed in Chicago but Lightfoot has put some rules together to follow coronavirus related guidelines in an effort to keep residents safe.

Trick-or-treaters will be asked to stay in groups of six or fewer, avoid sticking their hands into any candy bowls, and of course, the kids must wear masks, which shouldn’t be too hard considering it’s Halloween.

Households that choose to hand out candy are being asked to either leave a light on put up some sort of sign to let others know that they are participating in the holiday.

Residents have also been asked to maintain social distancing guidelines and provide hand sanitizer to trick-or-treaters.

Check out Lori Lightfoot’s costume below:

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: Chicago Mayor #LoriLightfoot is not playing about The Rona! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 2, 2020 at 6:24pm PDT

You can tell sis definitely means business.

