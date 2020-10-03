Canadian government, video game industry partner on ‘Crush COVID’ campaign

The Government of Canada has teamed up with the Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESAC), the lobbying group for the country’s video game industry, on a COVID-19 awareness campaign.
The campaign, called ‘#CrushCOVID’ in English and ‘#ÉcrasonslaCOVID’ in French, is intended to help raise public awareness among young Canadians.
In a press release, Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer, stressed that it’s especially important to promote COVID-19 related health and safety measures among young Canadians, given that “over the past month or more, youth aged 13 to 19 and young adults aged 20 to 29 years accounted for 38 percent of reported cases.” Meanwhile, the ESAC notes that 65 percent of Canadians play games, with 90 percent of teens, in particular, engaging in the hobby.
As part of the awareness campaign, the government and ESAC have released a short video called ‘#CrushCOVID Wear a Mask,’ which likens wearing a mask to equipping “your best armour” in a game.
On the official ESAC website, the organization noted that additional videos focused on maintaining physical distance, hand washing and staying home when sick will also be released.
More information on COVID-19 can also be found on the Government of Canada’s official website.
Image credit: Entertainment Software Association of Canada
Source: Government of Canada