Cam Newton tests positive for coronavirus

The New England Patriots will not have their starting quarterback on Sunday when they play the Kansas City Chiefs.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19. He will be placed on the COVID-19/reserve list and miss Sunday’s game. Schefter added that, for now, there is no indication that the virus has spread to any of Newton’s teammates.

It’s a significant blow for the Patriots in what was expected to be an exciting matchup between two of the game’s most electric quarterbacks. New England will have to choose between Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer to start in Newton’s place.

Newton’s positive test comes on the same weekend as another game was postponed due to a separate outbreak. There was no initial word on how Newton was feeling or whether he was symptomatic.