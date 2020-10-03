Butler on being down 0-2 to Lakers: ‘We’re never giving up’

The Miami Heat knew it wouldn’t be easy to defeat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. With the Heat now being down two games to none in the series, Erik Spoelstra’s squad isn’t getting down on themselves.

Without the likes of Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic on Friday, Miami fell to Los Angeles 124-114. Jimmy Butler, who had to take on a heavy workload in the loss, is confident the Heat will continue to fight for the opportunity to extend the series past four games.

“We’re never giving up,” Butler said, according to ESPN’s Malika Andrews. “We’re going to fight, and we’re going to ride with this thing ’til the wheels fall off. It’s not over. We’re just down 0-2; we got to do something special. We’re capable of it. I wouldn’t want to be in the trenches with any other guys except for the ones that we have.”

Butler played 45 minutes in the loss, but said he could play 48 if that guaranteed the Heat could win a game. The 31-year-old finished the night with 25 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds.

Miami definitely has their work cut out for them. However, Adebayo is planning to return for Game 3 on Sunday, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, so that certainly will give their lineup a boost.

With a critical Game 3 coming up, Spoelstra echoed Butler’s comments, acknowledging that Miami is blocking out the critics.

“We don’t give a s— what everybody else thinks,” Spoelstra said. “What will it take? Whatever is necessary. Simple as that. If you want something badly enough, you’ll figure it out. Our group is stubborn, persistent, and we just need to figure out how to overcome this opponent.”