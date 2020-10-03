BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, BNB, DOT, LINK, CRO, BSV, LTC By Cointelegraph

Price analysis 10/2: BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, BNB, DOT, LINK, CRO, BSV, LTC
The shallow pullback in (BTC) following the news of the CFTC’s regulatory crackdown on BitMEX and the late announcement that U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus shows that the underlying sentiment is still bullish.
Generally, most damage during such periods of negative news flow is caused by the squaring up of leveraged positions. Data shows that Bitcoin futures volume and open interest has been dropping since hitting the peak in early September.
