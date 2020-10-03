Brooklyn Man BEATEN w/ STAPLER For Allegedly Calling Co-Worker ‘N Word’!! (Video)

A 52-year-old Brooklyn man beat his co-worker in the head with a stapler, after he claimed the co-worker – who is White – called him a racial slur.

LINK TO VIDEO – WARNING CONTAINS VIOLENCE

The incident occurred inside a hotel located in Brooklyn, has learned.

A 50+ Black man flew into a rage after claiming that his co-worker called him the “N-Word.” The 52-year-old says that when he heard the word – he blacked out – and confronted the co-worker. Before long, the Black man ended up dragging his co-worker across the floor and beating him in the head and face with a stapler.

The entire incident was captured on tape.

It’s not clear yet whether police was called, or whether the White co-worker is looking to press charges.