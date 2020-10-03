Broncos Milford facing unavoidable ultimatum

When Anthony Milford debuted with the Raiders in 2013 and then arrived at Brisbane two years later, the playmaker was one of the most sought-after players.

Yet off the back of the Broncos worst ever season in history and the acquisition of new coach Kevin Walters, Milford along with a host of players on the 2020 roster face uncertain futures.

While Milford signed a player option for 2021 before the revised competition came back in May, he has struggled to recapture the form that featured in the Broncos 2015 grand final run and saw him represent the Maroons in two games in 2017 and 2018.

The 26-year-old has routinely been criticised for failing to live up to his monster pay packet of over $1 million a season which makes him one of the highest-paid players in the NRL.

Club legend Sam Thaiday said on Wide World of Sports’ Broncos Season Review that he can’t see Milford signing a long-term contract with the club once his current deal is up.

Thaiday said even if the playmaker can get back to his best, the club shouldn’t reward Milford with a contract longer than two years.

“Anthony Milford’s been there a long time and you need to stick with him and go, ‘this is your last season with us, potentially if you show us something brilliant, we will offer you a contract, but only a short-term contract’,” Thaiday said.

“I don’t think if Anthony Milford comes out next year and plays an absolute blinder and earns a contract with the Broncos, I don’t see him getting a 5-year contract.

“Maybe a 2-year deal will be enough and then he will have to work hard again to secure that.”

Thaiday said fellow half Brodie Croft will likely need to take a step back in season 2021 and allow young halfback Tom Dearden to take up the starting role in the squad.

“As hard as it is, Brodie might have to sit back and go, ‘well I think I’m playing second-fiddle to Tom Dearden at the moment’,” he said.

“They’ve invested a lot of time and effort into Tom Dearden and they’re saying he’s going to be picked as the number one halfback at the club.

“It’s a tough decision Brodie has to make.”