BLACKPINK Debut Cardi B Collaboration ‘Bet You Wanna’

Instagram/WENN

Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, and Lisa are ‘so excited’ as the Korean all-girl group release their collaboration with the ‘Bodak Yellow’ female rapper following album release.

K-pop stars BLACKPINK are “so excited” to have teamed up with Cardi B on their track “Bet You Wanna”.

Singers Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, and Lisa told CNN that having the opportunity to work with hitmakers including Cardi, Selena Gomez, and Lady Gaga on their debut record, “The Album”, has had a big impact on their music.





“We grew up listening to a wide variety of music. We all grew up in different areas, but I would say some of the amazing people we collaborated with we all grew up listening to and we are big fans of them,” Rose said, before Jennie added, “(Cardi B) is our first rap feature. We are so excited to share this music with you guys.”

“The Album”, which also features the track “Ice Cream” – their collaboration with Selena – is out now.

Just before Cardi B collaboration came out, the Korean all-girl group debuted “Lovesick Girls” music video. It quickly amassed 10 million views in just 53 minutes, breaking their own record. Their previous “Ice Cream” music video reached 10 million views in just 55 minutes.

“Ice Cream” also became an instant hit on the charts. It debuted at No. 2 on Billboard Digital Songs and at No. 8 on Billboard Streaming Songs. On top of that, it peaked at No. 13 on Hot 100, becoming the group’s highest charting single. It’s also their third consecutive top 40 entry on the chart, making them the first all-female act to do so since Fifth Harmony.