Bitcoin price says keep calm and carry on By Cointelegraph

COVID-19, Trump, KuCoin, BitMEX: Bitcoin price says keep calm and carry on
(BTC) price appears on the verge of closing another week pinned below the $11,000 resistance but given the major events of the week, things could have been so much worse.
The top-ranked cryptocurrency by market cap held its ground as KuCoin revealed more than $150 million worth of assets had been stolen from the exchange, and the price only stumbled slightly as the CTFC announced that legal action was being taken against BitMEX exchange.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.