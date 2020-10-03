Best free VPN 2020 | Android Central

Using one of the best free VPN services could end up bringing a lot of advantages to your daily work flow. Not everyone who uses a Virtual Private Network needs everything that a paid service offers, and often the free ones are enough to get by. We’ve compared the advantages between free VPNs vs. paid VPNs. If you’re looking for the best VPN to use, we have you covered. As of right now, we have ProtonVPN as the best free VPN option in 2020, followed closely by Hotspot Shield Free. With ProtonVPN, you get unlimited bandwidth on a single device when using the free plan, and Hotspot Shield also offers a generous data allotment and rich feature set. Moving from a free VPN to a paid VPN will get you some feature enhancements, extra data allotments, and more. A VPN provider like Surfshark comes in at just $1.99 per month, which breaks down to just six cents per day. The feature set is strong, the apps are easy to use, and it provides great speeds. ExpressVPN is our top overall pick for VPN providers for most people, and we also highly recommend NordVPN. Top Paid VPN Alternatives A VPN can add an extra layer of security to your phone, tablet, PC, and even gaming console. They’ve become increasingly popular over the past few years, and for good reason. The best way to protect your data while you are out and about (and even when at home) is by using a VPN. With this, your data is routed through an extra server that makes it impossible for someone to spy on or intercept. There are lots of service options ranging in price from free to a couple bucks per month. There are lots of great options, with our top pick being Hotspot Shield followed closely by ProtonVPN. There are a few differences between each service, so let’s break the best free VPN services down now. 1. ProtonVPN Best security-focused free VPN Bottom line: ProtonVPN is a Switzerland-based company that has a strong focus on security. The company makes a ultra-secure email app, and its VPN app has no shortage of features. Data limit: Unlimited | Works on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS | Servers available: 3 | 24/7 live chat support: No

Pros: Based in Switzerland

No data limit

Only need an email address to get started Cons: Free customers are deprioritized during busy times ProtonVPN comes from the same folks that are behind ProtonMail which offers secure encrypted email. The company is based out of Switzerland and puts a security focus on everything it does. Where it stands out in the free VPN space is that there is actually no data limit each month, so you can use as much data while connected to the VPN as you desire, but there are a few other trade-offs that come along with it. You can only use the free VPN service with a single device, and Proton limits the free plan to be able to select from only three server location. While there is no data limit for usage each month, Proton does deprioritize the speeds during peak times. This means that during evening hours and potentially over weekends, you could see things moving a little slower than you normally may during the day, though everything will still work as anticipated. ProtonVPN does have a strict no logging policy, and you need nothing more than just an email address to get started with it. There are no ads on the website or any of the clients. Unfortunately, there is no P2P support. If you find that the speeds during peak times are just a little too slow for you, it may be worth considering an upgrade, but for most the free package will do just fine. From the creators of the secure and encrypted ProtonMail comes ProtonVPN. There are no data limits here, but free users are deprioritized in favor of paid ones during peak usage times. Try ProtonVPN for free today 2. Hotspot Shield VPN Best free VPN provider overall Bottom line: With a generous 500MB of data to use per day and one of the best-designed apps of the bunch, Hotspot Shield VPN is an option you don’t want to sleep on. Data limit: 500MB per day | Works on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS | Servers available: 1 | 24/7 live chat support: No

Pros: Over 2,500 servers

Generous data allotment

App is very easy to use Cons: Still need to enter credit card data for free plan Hotspot Shield is one of the few VPN companies that is offering both a free and paid version of its service, and it’s one of our top picks for best free VPN. When a company offers both a free and paid tier, you usually expect the worst since it is incentivized to get you to jump up to a paid plan but Hotspot Shield offers free customers up to 500MB of data usage per day, the ability to connect five devices simultaneously, a one-click connection, and more. With the daily limits, you max out at about 15GB total for the month which is one of the more generous allotments from a free VPN. if you do step up to the Elite version, that restriction is eliminated. On the free plan, you are also limited to just a few locations that the company selects for you, and there are ads. This isn’t a huge problem in most situations, though. One of the big selling points about Hotspot Shield is just how easy it is to use. Whether this is your first time using a VPN or you’ve used one for years, you’ll be able to get set up in just a few minutes. The company offers a simple one-click connection, and the apps on both mobile and desktop are easy to navigate. It’s worth pointing out that, when you visit the Hotspot Shield site, it’s not very clear how to sign up for the free plan. What you need to do is sign up for the 7-day trial of the Elite plan, which does require you to enter payment information, but after the seven days is over you can opt to continue using it for free. This makes it really easy if you ever wanted to upgrade to its paid offering to get more features and functionality. If you want to get started with a VPN, we highly recommend Hotspot Shield, so give it a shot today. This is one of our top recommendations for those looking for a free VPN. You do need to enter your credit card number, but the company won’t charge you and you can use the service for free beyond the 7-day trial. Try Hotspot Shield for free today 3. TunnelBear VPN: Best easy-to-use free VPN Bottom line: Recent privacy policy changes require far less user data in order to sign up for the service. This Canadian-based company injects a little bit of bear-related humor in its VPN, but focuses on simplicity and privacy (both of which it nails). Data limit: 500MB per month | Works on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS | Servers available: 20+ | 24/7 live chat support: Yes

Pros: Updates to privacy policy require even less data to get started

Apps are user friendly Cons: Only 500mb of data per month for free Like Hotspot Shield, TunnelBear offers both a free and paid tier, though its free offering is much more restrictive. Where you get 500mb per day on Hotspot Shield, with TunnelBear you are limited to just 500mb for the whole month, which is quite a small amount of data even for light users. Given how big web pages are getting, and auto-playing ads, etc. it’s very easy to burn through that in just a single day. That being said, if you are someone who just wants to have a good VPN option on standby for occasional travel or public Wi-Fi surfing, TunnelBear’s free plan might just fit the bill. The company was acquired by McAfee in 2018 and there have been positive changes since then. Recently, some tweaks were made to its privacy policy so that even less data is collected from users (good news for a VPN). You no longer need to supply a name when signing up, and TunnelBear is ditching its record of how many connections you’ve made while using the service. If you like the service and just need more data allowance, you can upgrade your account to a paid option. As well as giving you more data, it will also increase the number of countries available to connect to. Right now, you can sign up for TunnelBear’s paid offerings for just $4.99 per month using our link, which is a massive 58% savings. Number of servers: 1,000

Server Locations: 20+

Maximum Supported Devices: 5

IP Addresses: N/A The data limit is low, but if you are just looking to test the water or use it infrequently, TunnelBear is a great choice to consider. Try TunnelBear for free today 4. Windscribe VPN Best free VPN for earning extra bandwidth Bottom line: There are a lot of key features available here and the pricing is pretty affordable each month. You can actually earn more free data each month by promoting the service on Twitter and referring your friends. Data limit: 10GB per month | Works on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS | Servers available: 10 | 24/7 live chat support: No

Pros: Generous 10GB data allotment

Can earn more data from completing simple tasks

Session data is erased 3 minutes after disconnecting

Has built-in ad blocker and firewall Cons: App is not as simple as some others Windscribe is a relative newcomer in the VPN space and the company has received a lot of attention lately. The base free plan offers 10GB of data per month, though we have seen promotions offering as much as 20GB periodically. There are other ways to score more data as well like referring a friend or tweeting about the service. If you refer someone who ends up signing up for a paid plan, Windscribe will even upgrade yours to an unlimited plan as well, which is a great bonus. Just because it’s free doesn’t mean there are a lot of sacrifices when it comes to privacy and features. Windscribe doesn’t store connection logs, IP stamps, nor a record of the sites you visited. For the time you’re connected to a server, it does retain your username, but once you end the session, that data is erased within just three minutes. Did we mention there’s also a built-in ad blocker and firewall? What are you waiting for? Go ahead and give Windscribe a try now! You can add to the healthy 10GB data allotment by tweeting your love for the Windscribe service and inviting friends. It’s a great way to bring even more data to your free pool. Try Windscribe for free today 5. Hide.me Best free VPN with tons of features Bottom line: Hide.me offers almost all of the features you’d expect to find in a paid VPN but without any of the monthly cost. You get 10GB of data each month, and the company has 24/7 support in case you experience an issue. Data limit: 10GB per month | Works on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS | Servers available: 5 | 24/7 live chat support: Yes

Pros: No logs of any sorts

Even the free version is ad-free Cons: Free plan can only access 5 server locations Hide.me currently offers 10GB of data per month on its free plan which is five times what the company was recently offering. Limitations such as only being able to connect one device at a time and just five server locations available make it a little less useful depending on what your needs from a VPN are. The company promises it does not keep logs of its users nor does it show ads which can be ways free VPN providers make their money from free users. Hide.me is a great way to get started with a VPN to see if it’s the right fit for you, but may not be the best option for those who want to be able to connect to specific servers around the world or use a ton of data per month. You don’t need to hand over payment information to try it out, either. You don’t get a ton of data, but you aren’t tracked and there are no logs to be found here. This is a solid choice for those in need of smartphone protection for when browsing while out and about. Try Hide.me for free today 6. Speedify Best free VPN with fast speeds Bottom Line: It’s right in the name. Speed is the big focus here and the company uses some interesting technology to help keep it fast (and secure). Data limit: 2GB per month | Works on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS | Servers available: 50+ | 24/7 live chat support: No