Best Buy Canada discounts smart home connected devices in latest sale

Best Buy Canada is having a smart home sale that can outfit your home will some of the latest tech, such as thermostats, security cameras, and audio.

Smart Thermostats

Google Nest 3rd Generation Thermostat with Nest Sensor Bundle for $415.10 (save $80)

Honeywell 2nd Gen for $329.99 (save $70)

Google Nest Thermostat E Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for $199.99 (save $30)

MYSA Smart Thermostat for Electric Baseboard Heating for $119.99 (save $20)

Johnson Controls Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat for $179.99 (save $100)

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) for $279.99 (save $60)

Ecobee 5 Pro SmartThermostat with Remote Sensor and Voice control for $259.99 (save $100)

Smart Speakers and displays

Google Home Mini for $9.97 (save $40)

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) 2 Pack for $99.99 (save $30)

Apple HomePod for $389.99 (save $10)

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) & Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $117.97 (save $7)

Amazon Echo Show 8 with Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $184.99 (save $20)

Amazon Echo Show 5 with Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $114.99 (save $20)

Amazon Echo Show 8 with TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Lite for $179.99 (save $10)

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation with Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $69.98 (save $20)

Google Home Max for $249.97 (save $150)

Smart Lighting

Nanoleaf Light Panels – Smarter Kit – 4 Panels for $99.99 (save $20)

Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter Kit – 9 Light Squares for $179.99 (save $70)

Philips Hue Outdoor PAR38 Smart Light Bulb for $28.98 (save $5)

Philips Hue Adore White Ambiance Integrated LED Smart Ceiling Light for $179.97 (Save $50)

Philips Hue White Ambiance Wellner Table Lamp for $99.99 (save $20)

Smart locks and security cameras

Blink XT2 Wire-Free Home Security System with 3 1080p HD Cameras for $249.99 (save $80)

Arlo Pro 2 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security System with 4 1080p HD Cameras for $799.97 (save $50)

Yale Assure Touchscreen Connected for $299.99 (save $80)

Google Nest Hello Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $259.99 (save $40)

Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell 2 for $148.99 (save $72)

Arlo Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $169.99 (save $30)

Source: Best Buy Canada

The post Best Buy Canada discounts smart home connected devices in latest sale appeared first on .