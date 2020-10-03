Best Amazon Fire Tablet 2020

Best

Look no further, for we have the definitive listing of the best Amazon Fire tablets to help you make your purchase decision. Can you believe that Fire tablets have been around for almost a decade? When the original Kindle Fire was released way back in 2011, many thought Amazon was onto something with a low-cost, easy-to-use tablet experience. You know what? They were right! Today there are no fewer than six Fire tablet devices on offer from Amazon if you count the Kids Editions. Out of them all, we think the Fire HD 8 (2020) is the best overall value thanks to its size, improved processor, charging, storage capabilities, and its ability to still hit an affordable price point.

Best Overall Amazon Fire Tablet: Fire HD 8 Tablet (2020)

The Fire HD 8 sits in between the Fire 7 and Fire HD 10 in more ways than one. It’s roughly in the middle of the two sizes, of course, but it’s also priced in the middle. Those two data points alone justify the Fire HD 8 as a great choice, but let’s explore a little bit more about what makes this device special. For starters, it’s the lowest-priced Fire device you can get with a 1280×800 resolution display. The base model comes with 32GB of storage, but you also can quickly and cheaply add to that with a microSD card and expand up to 1TB. With up to 12 hours of battery life, you’ll have plenty of juice to watch several movies or play games on the go. The device features Dolby Atmos in its dual stereo speakers, and also comes with a headphone jack so that you can enjoy your music or videos. You won’t get access to Google apps, but the Amazon app store has better offerings than it used to. Our favorite feature here is the hands-free Alexa. You can simply call out to Alexa to ask questions or give commands. Not only is this device great as an entertainment portal, but it can also serve as a smart home hub. You can use the touchscreen or Alexa to control your lights and thermostat, show you who’s at the front door through your Ring camera, or video chat with friends and family through its 720p HD video camera. You also get two 2MP cameras — one on the front and one on the back. Even though the Fire HD 10 has a bigger screen with a higher ppi (pixels per inch) resolution, we think the Fire HD 8 has all you need for a fantastic entertainment experience. The current iteration now has a USB-C port for more efficient and faster charging, just like the HD 10. Yhe addition of Game Mode for distraction-free gaming is sure to please both the kids and the adults in the family. Pros: HD display

Best Amazon Fire Tablet for Sharing: Fire HD 10 Tablet (2019)

If you want the most immersive video and gaming experience on a Fire tablet, then you want a Fire HD 10. We know it’s the most expensive Fire, but you know what? It’s still darn affordable! Try finding another Android tablet or iPad of this size at anywhere close to this price. The newly-updated Fire HD 10 is the only Amazon tablet with a full HD 1080p display, coming in at 1920×1200 resolution. It offers up to 12 hours of battery life, including video watching, web browsing, and music listening, and it comes with Dolby Atmos, dual stereo speakers, and a headphone jack. It features a VGA front-facing camera with 720p HD video recording and has the same 2MP cameras as on the HD 8. As its size would suggest, the Fire HD 10 comes with more storage (up to 64GB) that is expandable up to 512GB, and it has the best processor of the Fire tablet line. You can use that storage and processing speed to watch hours of Prime Video, Netflix, or Showtime, and playing mobile games on that full HD screen is a delight. Even though it may be a bit heavy for some at just over a pound (17.8 ounces), we find it to be a fantastic device for reading books, newspapers, magazines, or even websites — particularly if you need or want to enable a larger font. There is just so much more screen space to view your content on! Pros: Full HD display

Biggest Fire tablet screen

Dolby Atmos and dual stereo speakers

More storage than competitors

12 hours of battery Cons: Cameras are low resolution for a “high-end” device

Highest priced Fire tablet, non-Kids Edition

A little heavy

Best Amazon Fire Tablet for for the Future: Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet (2020)

While the Fire HD 8 (2020) is an iterative improvement over the 8th-gen (2018) version in just about every way, the new HD 8 Plus brings all of those enhancements plus some really exciting features that are sure to help future-proof your tablet for years to come. For starters, the HD 8 Plus has 3GB of RAM as opposed to 2GB in the HD 8, and it is capable of charging up to an hour faster than the HD 8 (four hours vs. five hours). The biggest difference between the two tablets, however, is that the HD 8 Plus is capable of charging wirelessly. In fact, Amazon is selling an add-on wireless charging stand that can keep your Fire HD 8 powered and in Show mode when you’re not actively using it. This doubles its value as a device and possibly negating the need for something like an Echo Show. Yes, the HD 8 Plus is more expensive than the regular HD 8, and yes, the wireless charging stand is an additional expense on top of that, putting it in or above the price range of the HD 10. However, I think that the benefits those extras bring to the device mean that you’ll probably get a lot more and a lot longer, use out of it than any other Amazon Fire tablet. Pros: HD display

Wireless charging and USB-C

Expandable storage

Dual stereo speakers

Hands-free Alexa

12 hours of battery Cons: More expensive than HD 8

Wireless charging stand is extra

Google apps not included

Best Value Amazon Fire Tablet: Fire 7 Tablet (2019)

Every excellent product line has its entry point, and for the Fire tablets, that’s the Fire 7. This version is the perfect portable companion for anyone who just wants a low-cost tablet to watch their favorite shows on, play games, read their favorite new Kindle book, or maybe occasionally surf the web or check Facebook. As with the other Fire tablets, this device comes with 2-megapixel front and rear cameras and a 720p HD video camera, so you can still snap some decent shots and video chat to your heart’s content. If you wanted to get an affordable family tablet to share with your kids, this is a great option. With the savings you’ll get on this device, you can easily afford to pick up a protective case (maybe one that isn’t neon pink or yellow!). You can also add Amazon Kids+ to this or any other Fire tablet whenever you want. You can still access all of your favorite content from Amazon and other services through this device, and even though it’s not HD resolution, the screen looks good enough for most use cases. The battery life is decent, and you can add to its internal storage with a microSD card. The Fire 7 is already cheap, but you can often find it on special for even less, making this practically an impulse buy. Pros: The lowest point of entry into the Fire ecosystem

Expandable microSD storage

Easy hands-free Alexa Cons: Not HD resolution

Lower-quality mono speaker

No protective case included

Best Amazon Fire Tablet for Kids: Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet (2020)

Some may object to this pick based on the price alone. You see, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is significantly more expensive than the Fire HD 8 tablet even though they are essentially the same device. So why is this so? It’s about all of the extras, which adds up to a good value. Amazon’s Kids Edition Fire tablets all come with a kid-proof case that has a built-in stand to protect the devices from inevitable accidents, and in the case (pun intended) of the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, you can get them in blue, pink, or purple. In addition to the case, Amazon throws in a two-year worry-free guarantee, so you can send the device back at any time if it gets damaged, and Amazon will send you a new one. Just as important as physical device security is digital peace of mind. The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition comes with parental controls that allow you to decide what your child can and cannot do on-device. For example, it’s easy to set screen time limits, curfews, or limit content. Alexa and in-app purchasing are disabled by default. The device also comes with one year of Amazon Kids+, which gives you access to 20,000 apps, books, videos, games, audiobooks, as well as educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. Back to the specs, this tablet features 32GB of storage, with the option to expand up to 1TB via the microSD card slot. Of course, you also get unlimited cloud storage for any content purchased through Amazon. The device can get up to 12 hours of battery life depending on usage, and it features dual stereo speakers and, blissfully, a headphone jack. There are also 2MP front and rear-facing cameras and a 720p video camera for those times when you want to have the kids chat with the grandparents. Pros: HD Display

Expandable storage

One year of Amazon Kids+ included

Two-year warranty included

Kid-proof case with built-in stand included Cons: Limited internal storage

Significantly more expensive than “regular” Fire HD 8 Tablet

