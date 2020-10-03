Belgium Arrests 3 Men Suspected of Involvement in Rwandan Genocide

The arrests, which were reported by the Belgian weekly magazine Le Vif on Friday, are the latest attempts to bring justice over the genocide, in which as many as one million ethnic Tutsis and Hutus were killed.

After more than two decades on the run, Félicien Kabuga, a wealthy tycoon who was accused of financing the genocide, was arrested by the French authorities in May outside his home in a Paris suburb. Mr. Kabuga, 84, was accused of importing several hundred thousand machetes that were used during the killings and was also charged over his funding of Radio-Television Mille Collines, which incited hatred against ethnic Tutsis.

Mr. Kabuga denied the accusations, and his lawyers said he was too old to stand trial at a United Nations tribunal in Tanzania. But in late September, France’s top appeals court ruled that he should be tried at the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals in the Tanzanian town of Arusha.

The tribunal took over the duties of the U.N.’s International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, which folded in 2015, and which indicted Mr. Kabuga in 1997 on seven charges, including genocide and crimes against humanity.

Rwanda’s government has also sought to arrest and extradite those involved in the genocide. In late August, officials in Kigali wrote to the French authorities in an effort to extradite a former top spy chief, Maj. Gen. Aloys Ntiwiragabo, who is accused of crimes against humanity. He was found in July while living in the suburbs of Orléans, about 70 miles southwest of Paris.