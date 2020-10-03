Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic doubtful for Game 3?

Both Adebayo and Dragic missed Game 2 with injuries. Meyers Leonard and Tyler Herro replaced them in the starting lineup.

Adebayo is struggling with pain and lack of mobility in his left shoulder and neck. However, the All-Star originally was planning to return for Game 3, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Dragic, meanwhile, suffered a plantar tear in his left foot. He’s able to put pressure on it, but it’s reportedly been painful and impairs his mobility.

Adebayo has played a major role for the Heat thus far in the NBA’s Walt Disney World bubble. The 23-year-old is averaging 17.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists in the postseason. Dragic also has been impressive in Orlando, averaging 19.9 points, 4.6 assists and four rebounds per game in the playoffs.

Even if they’re without Adebayo and Dragic on Sunday, Miami leader Jimmy Butler said the team isn’t going to lie down and die, according to ESPN’s Malika Andrews: