Australia beat New Zealand in ODI Meg Lanning hits six to win

Australian captain Meg Lanning led the way with the bat, sealing a seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in sensational style in their one-day international match at Allan Border Field on Saturday.

The Australian women’s team haven’t had an international 50-over clash in a year, but they had little trouble defeating the Kiwis.

With a whopping 98 balls to spare, Lanning struck a six for the winning runs in the first match of the Rose Bowl Series.

The win comes off the back of Australia’s 2-1 T20 International series triumph over New Zealand earlier in the week.

“We let Australia bowl at us [with] too many dot balls in an ODI. It took Maddy Green and Katie Perkins down the order to show a bit of intent,” New Zealand captain Sophie Devine said.

Allrounder Annabel Sutherland, 18, made her debut for the Aussies after Delissa Kimmince dealt with a hamstring complaint.

Australia’s spin bowling attack from player of the match Georgia Wareham (2-23) was a standout, and pace bowlers Megan Schutt (1-36) and Sutherland (1-33), as well as Jess Jonassen (2-29) and Sophie Molineux (2-28) did enough to rock the New Zealand batting order too.

Kiwi Katey Martin (21 runs) was the highest-scoring batswoman in the top half of the New Zealand order as they battled their way to a modest total of 98.

Alyssa Healy (26 runs) got Australia’s run chase off to a great start before being caught at midwicket and was helped at the other end by Haynes (44 runs).

Lanning’s six over long off was a superb way to end the match and secure victory for the women in gold.