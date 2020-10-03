As installed base of the Apple Watch approaches 100M, with an estimated 35% of US iPhone users wearing one, rivals are yet to make a credible competing device (Neil Cybart/Above Avalon)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Neil Cybart / Above Avalon:

As installed base of the Apple Watch approaches 100M, with an estimated 35% of US iPhone users wearing one, rivals are yet to make a credible competing device  —  In a few months, the number of people wearing an Apple Watch will surpass 100 million.  While the tech press spent years infatuated …

