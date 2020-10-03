Archie Lyndhurst’s Girlfriend Pens Heartfelt Tribute to the Late Star

She added, “Being loved by you was a bonus, but I can proudly say you are the most incredible person that I have ever met and had the pleasure of being in love with. The world isn’t ready for what’s yet to come. You talented, beautiful soul, thank you for a lifetime I will never forget.”

Before signing off, Nethra noted that Archie has “my heart forever.”

“Thank you for loving me. Thank you for making me the luckiest girl in the world. Every day with you was the best day ever, because I finally met my match,” she concluded. “I love you. Forever and Always, Your Tiny Dancer.”

CBBC, the network that airs So Awkward, confirmed Archie’s death in a statement on Thursday, Oct. 1.

“We’re so sorry to have to tell you that Archie Lyndhurst, who so brilliantly played Ollie in So Awkward on CBBC, has very sadly died after a short illness,” the statement read. “Archie will be hugely missed by all who worked with him, and by all the fans who laughed along with Ollie in the show.”