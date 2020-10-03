Apple Watch SE review: excellent smartwatch at an attractive price offering same performance as the Series 4 but no always-on display and it does not have ECG (Dan Seifert/The Verge)

Isaac Novak
Dan Seifert / The Verge:

Apple Watch SE review: excellent smartwatch at an attractive price offering same performance as the Series 4 but no always-on display and it does not have ECG  —  The new default Apple Watch is here,nbsp; —  Apple’s smartwatch lineup has gone from straightforward to surprisingly complex seemingly overnight.

