Anthony Davis is dominating his way to a championship

Anthony Davis continues to dominate this postseason and had another spectacular game for the Los Angeles Lakers in their 124-114 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Davis had 32 points and 14 rebounds in the Lakers’ Game 2 victory in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. He made 15 of his 20 shots to raise his NBA Finals field-goal percentage to 63.7. He’s not just taking shots close to the basket either; Davis has been showing off plenty of range and is 3-for-5 on threes against the Heat.

Davis has elevated his game from the regular season. He is averaging 29.1 points per game in the playoffs, which is three more points per game than scored in the regular season. His field-goal percentage is 56.7. He’s averaging 9.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game in the playoffs.

Our writer Jack Reining said in early August that anyone that wanted to overtake the Lakers would have to go through Davis. That is proving to be prescient, as Davis has been making most of his shots and is nearly unstoppable.

The Heat were playing without Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo on Friday, two of their best players. They won’t be able to compete with the Lakers while shorthanded. They certainly won’t be able to overcome the Lakers with Davis as hot as he is.