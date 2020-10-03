Anker Bumps Its Tiny Anker Nano USB-C Power Adapter Up to 20W

Gallium nitride (GaN) chargers have become popular over the past couple of years thanks largely to their smaller size and greater efficiency relative to traditional silicon chargers, and popular accessory brand Anker today is launching its latest GaN charger, a 20W Anker Nano.

The new Anker Nano, priced at $19.99, is an updated version of the previous PowerPort III Nano, raising the power from 18 watts to 20 watts to match the wattage of the fast charger Apple is launching alongside the new iPad Air. But thanks to GaN technology, the Anker Nano with USB-C is roughly the same size as Apple’s barebones 5-watt USB-A charger.



With it looking more and more like Apple won’t be including a charger in the box with the iPhone 12 lineup, users will be looking at their charging options, whether it be existing chargers around the house or new chargers from Apple or third parties. The Anker Nano is capable of charging an iPhone to around 50% in just 30 minutes, and similar performance should be anticipated with the ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup.

Anker has variants of the Anker Nano available for the US, UK, and EU markets, and with the new ‌iPhone‌ right around the corner, Anker has put together a “survival kit” of recommended accessories to help users get the most out of their charging setups.

In addition to the 20W Anker Nano that offers an extremely portable solution for fast charging a single device, Anker’s 60W PowerPort III offers a pair of USB-C ports to charge two devices such as a combination of ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and smaller Mac notebook models simultaneously. It also comes with interchangeable prongs for US, UK, and EU outlets.

And for connecting your devices to the chargers, Anker offers its PowerLine III USB-C to USB-C cable for charging your Mac notebook, iPad Pro, or the upcoming ‌iPad‌ Air and its high-end braided PowerLine+ III USB-C to Lightning cable for charging your ‌iPhone‌ or a lower-end ‌iPad‌. For those looking for a cheaper Lightning option, there’s also Anker’s Powerline II USB-C to Lightning cable.