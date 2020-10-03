Analyst: Trevor Lawrence should stay at Clemson, avoid Jets

Trevor Lawrence is almost certain to go to the NFL after this season, and he has a good chance of being the No. 1 overall pick. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg thinks Lawrence should reconsider if the New York Jets are the team picking first.

Greenberg was asked on Friday’s edition of “Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin” if he would want to take the Jets job if he were a top-tier head coach. Greenberg said he wouldn’t, then took things a step further.

“Not only if I were a coach with options would I not want to be the coach of the Jets, but in all honesty, if I were Trevor Lawrence and the Jets had the first pick in the draft, you would have to think long and hard about staying at Clemson for another year.”

The Jets have a franchise quarterback in Sam Darnold, but he has had injury issues and has yet to play like a star. That might have a lot to do with his supporting cast, and drafting Lawrence wouldn’t really fix it.

Greenberg has already made quite clear what he thinks of those running the Jets. This is just another example of how little he thinks of the organization.