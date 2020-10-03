Ana De Armas Not Really Enjoying Fame as She’s Put Under Spotlight After Dating Ben Affleck

Instagram

The ‘No Time to Die’ actress insists she’s not really enjoying public attention as she’s scrutinized by media after her relationship with Ben Affleck was revealed.

Ana De Armas has opened up on being thrust into the spotlight, insisting fame is “not what I wanted.”

The 32-year-old “Knives Out” actress spoke to Flaunt magazine about spending the Covid-19 lockdown in Los Angeles with boyfriend Ben Affleck, admitting that while the pair is loved up, she misses her family in Cuba.

“It’s been so hard not to see them,” she says, insisting she doesn’t want to stay in L.A forever. “It’s a lot, or maybe it’s just because I miss Cuba too much or something. It’s a different experience for me to be in L.A.”

Ana also told the publication that she’d rather have privacy than fame, explaining, “It’s funny as an actor because you do what you do and you don’t think of the consequences of your job and then all of a sudden you are in the spotlight and you realise ‘Oh this is not what I wanted!’ ”

“(Fame) to me, is not the most exciting thing about my job, it never has been, at all,” she adds, telling the magazine, “It is just a consequence of my job.”

Her attitude towards her stardom helped her prepare for her role as Marilyn Monroe in the movie “Blonde“. She says, “All that fame and that exposure was also (Marilyn’s) worst nightmare and it grew in me a lot of empathy for her and what she was going through. It was a really intense time for her.”

“Blonde” is due for release next year (21).