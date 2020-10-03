An emergency bushfire warning has been issued for a town in Far North Queensland.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are urging local residents of Oakey Creek Road in Cooktown to evacuate immediately and follow their bushfire survival plan.

The uncontrolled blaze is at Ironwood Avenue and Oakey Creek Road and is expected to threaten a number of properties in the surrounding area.

“The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community,” the QFES said.

“Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing… The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path.

“You should not expect a firefighter at your door – act now”.

QFES said power, water and mobile phone service could be lost as a result of the blaze.

They said road conditions may become dangerous over the next few hours.

“People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.”

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• Put on protective clothing (eg, a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Secure your pets for safe transport.

• Check for road closures and then advise family and friends of your intended travel route.

• Take your important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) when you leave.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

If you are unable to leave:

• Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

• Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

• Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.