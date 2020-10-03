Among Us: The Skeld tasks guide

In Among Us, cute and squishy astronauts must complete tasks while avoiding a horrible death at the hands of an Imposter, who lurks among them. Getting to know each of the game’s three maps requires some time, and understanding how to complete each task is sometimes easier said than done. Don’t worry, we’re here to help. Here are all the tasks you’ll encounter on The Skeld in Among Us.

Tasks are separated into three categories: Common, Short, and Long. Short tasks require a single step or very little effort.

require a single step or very little effort. Long tasks have multiple steps, usually requiring the player to wait a certain amount of time or move to different parts of the ship.

have multiple steps, usually requiring the player to wait a certain amount of time or move to different parts of the ship. Common tasks are given to every single Crewmate. There are 14 tasks to be completed in The Skeld. Five of those tasks are visual, which means you can use that task to prove your innocence to other players. Also, if you’re killed, you can still complete your tasks to help the remaining Crewmates win. Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines