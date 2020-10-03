Among Us: MIRA HQ tasks guide

In Among Us, players must perform a series of tasks to win the game, or successfully eject the Imposters who are trying to sabotage the whole operation. Out of the three available maps, MIRA HQ is the smallest in the game, but it doesn’t make it any less dangerous. Sometimes, getting out alive or proving your innocence is a matter of being able to complete a task fast enough. Don’t worry, we’re here to help. Here are all of the tasks you’ll encounter on MIRA HQ in Among Us.

There are 18 tasks to be completed in MIRA HQ. Only one of the tasks is visual, or can be used to prove your innocence to other players. Don’t forget that if you get killed, you can still complete your tasks and help out the rest of your crew.

Study before the task

These are all of the tasks found on MIRA HQ. Despite being a smaller map, MIRA HQ has plenty to complete. Crewmates should stick together on this map, as there are so few opportunities to prove their innocence through a task. Imposters, on the other hand, have an advantage on this map because of that.

There’s even more to cover in the game’s two other maps, The Skeld and Polus. Among Us has taken the internet by storm and is one of the best party games available. It’s a fun social deduction game that’s perfect for parties happening in-person or virtually.