Ally Brooke Gets Candid About Being Virgin at 27

The former Fifth Harmony member, who claims that she’s saving herself for marriage, shares in a new Podcast interview that there was a music executive who made sexual advances towards her.

Ally Brooke has gone public about saving herself for marriage. During a revealing new interview, the former Fifth Harmony member got into more details about her being virgin at 27 that she first revealed in her new book “Finding Your Harmony: Dream Big, Have Faith, and Achieve More Than You Can Imagine”.

Making an appearance in the Friday, October 2 episode of “Hollywood Raw” podcast, the singer was asked about her abstain from sex revelation. “I opened up in my book about [saving myself for marriage]. I was brave to share that,” she confirmed to hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn. “That’s something that I hold dear to my heart. And I hold still to this day.”

“I was really happy to be able to share that with my fans, and readers and to show them the choice that I made,” Ally further stated. “And have them receive it however they want to receive it. Letting my true heart shine was the goal of this book.”

When asked if her decision affected her dating life, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum said she has always been open about it to her partners so they can choose whether they “respect it or not.” She then revealed, “Everybody has respected it, which is awesome.”

The “Worth It” singer, who is now in a relationship with her manager Will Bracey, went on to add, “A lot of people respect the things that sometimes you’re nervous to share.” She continued, “Which I’ve learned, just tell them in advance or speak up for yourself. Most of the time people will respect it.”

"I have had those moments where people would make fun of me or question me, like 'Yeah right,' but I just have to hold that in my heart and know my truth and kind of just let that be that," she confessed. "It's awesome feeling that respect. I've never felt any pressure."





During the interview, Ally also opened up about an incident wherein a music executive made sexual advances towards her. “There was a lot going on in the group and I was dealing with a lot at a certain point. I had asked for outside help and advice. I was kinda desperate,” she recounted. “Really, I didn’t have much to open me up and much life in me at this point. So I was really looking for help.”

“This music executive was like come meet with me I can help you. Then when I went, he gave me a thong and said, ‘You’d look really good in this.’ I was completely humiliated, shocked, and disgusted,” she remembered how she felt over it. “I didn’t feel like I had any power to do anything about it, because sadly at that time people heard about these things but really didn’t do much.”

Ally further pointed out that at the time, “people weren’t being held accountable for their actions.” As a result, she said, “So I just felt so helpless and alone. Just a searing humiliation and even afraid. At the time what could I do? I was just a small girl in a group and all these people had the power.”