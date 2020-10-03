Alicia Vikander Treated to Surprise Trip to Sweden Amid COVID-19 for 32nd Birthday

WENN/Avalon

During a new TV interview, the 'Tomb Raider' star reveals that her husband Michael Fassbender took care of all the COVID testing requirements so that she could spent time with her family.

Michael Fassbender has treated his wife Alicia Vikander to a birthday trip to Sweden.

The actor took care of all the COVID testing requirements so the Oscar winner could head home and celebrate her 32nd birthday with family members.

Alicia, whose birthday is on Saturday, October 3, says, “My husband surprised me with a trip to Sweden. I landed, got a COVID test and it was negative, so I was able to hang out with my mum and my dad and a lot of family members I haven’t seen in a long time.”





Vikander and Fassbender have been under lockdown in France, where “The Danish Girl” star has been perfecting her bread-making skills.

“It’s very satisfying,” she explains. “You feel like you’re kinda getting in contact with your ancestors – being able to bake bread from flour and water.”

During the interview, she also talked about her upcoming film “The Glorias, which follows the life of women’s rights icon Gloria Steinem. She shared that spending time with the activist was such an experience for her.

“The first time I was so kind of amazed and starstruck and so honored to meet her,” Vikander recalled. “Then I finally got a second chance. She’s been extremely generous with giving her time and helping us out making a great movie, but also to get this film out.”