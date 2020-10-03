Alanis Morissette to Host ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Livestream to Benefit Joe Biden’s Campaign

WENN

The ‘You Oughta Know’ hitmaker is scheduled to team up with the cast of her Broadway musical for an online benefit show in support of the Democratic Presidential candidate.

Alanis Morissette will host a virtual “Jagged Little Pill” livestream fundraiser to benefit Joe Biden‘s run for the U.S. presidency.

The rocker is teaming up the cast of the Broadway musical dedicated to her legendary 1995 album for the upcoming event, which aims to raise money to help fund Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris‘ election campaigns.

“I couldn’t be happier to express my passion for conscionable leadership in America with our Jagged Little Pill Broadway team,” Alanis wrote in a statement. “Each person within this musical is a force of nature and activism in their own right, and I am thrilled to come together to support TRUE democracy, and political and relational grace, with our whole JLP family.”

The “Jagged Little Pill Virtual Reception” will take place on Tuesday 13 October (20), featuring performances, conversations and surprise guest appearances. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Biden Victory Fund.

Other celebrities supporting Joe Biden included Alyssa Milano, Eva Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, Cardi B, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. At the Democratic National Convention in August, the likes of Billie Eilish, John Legend, Common, and Jennifer Hudson performed.

Meanwhile, JoJo teamed up with acclaimed songwriter Diane Warren to release a new song entitled “The Change” for Biden’s official campaign anthem.

Dwayne Johnson endorsed Barack Obama’s former Vice President as well. The actor had an online chat with Biden and Harris. He told Biden, “Joe, you’ve had such an incredible career. You’ve led in my opinion, with great compassion, and heart, and drive, but also soul.” He then described Harris as “a certified bada**.”