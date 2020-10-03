Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor return to India post completing the shoot for Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor starrer Bell Bottom was the first film to go on floors post the lockdown in India. The team left together at the start of August for the United Kingdom and have now completed the final schedule of the film. Akshay even took to social media and confirmed the same yesterday along with revealing that the team is all set to take off for India.

Late last night, our cameras snapped the film’s leading pair Akshay and Vaani arriving at the Mumbai Airport. Keeping up with the retro vibe of the film, Akshay was seen sporting an all-black look topped off with a beige trench coat. Vaani, on the other hand, opted for a white shirt with denim bell-bottom pants.

Take a look at the pictures below.