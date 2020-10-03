AIIMS report rules out Sushant Singh Rajput murder theories

The mystery surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise is something that has grabbed the attention of the entire nation. Social media was flooded with theories and even several popular personalities were blamed for the actor’s demise. Ever since the CBI took over the investigation, they consulted a team of AIIMS to review the forensic report of Sushant’s and probe the possible reason behind the actor’s demise.

Now, as per a report in a leading news portal, the AIIMS panel given a conclusive medico-legal opinion in the case of the late actor’s death stating that the late actor passed away due to suicide. The CBI now plans to solely focus on the charge of abetment of suicide that was alleged in the Bihar Police FIR filed by Sushant’s father. The report claims that ‘circumstantial evidence also suggested that it was a case of suicide and not murder.’