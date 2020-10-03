AIIMS chief confirms Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is a case of suicide

In the latest developments regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s investigation, earlier today reports claimed that the actor’s death was a case of suicide and ruled out any possibility of a murder.

Now, we have official confirmation of the same from the AIIMS chief Dr Sudhir Gupta. The AIIMS team was brought on board for the investigation regarding the late actor’s demise to double check the forensic report and help them in finding out whether the actor’s death was a case of murder or not. The AIIMS chief interacted with a leading news channel and put all rumours to bed. He stated, “Sushant death is a case of suicide. Murder completely ruled out.” The CBI is now expected to look at the case from the angle of the abetment of suicide.

The CBI team is yet to release their official statement regarding the report submitted by the AIIMS team.