AI-based tools are helping California firefighters to monitor fires, evacuate threatened areas, and judiciously steer resources to where they are most needed (John McCormick/Wall Street Journal)

John McCormick / Wall Street Journal:
AI-based tools are helping California firefighters to monitor fires, evacuate threatened areas, and judiciously steer resources to where they are most needed — Stretched by longer, deadlier fire seasons, officials are using artificial intelligence to more closely track blazes and more judiciously steer resources
