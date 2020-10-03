AI-based tools are helping California firefighters to monitor fires, evacuate threatened areas, and judiciously steer resources to where they are most needed (John McCormick/Wall Street Journal)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
8


John McCormick / Wall Street Journal:

AI-based tools are helping California firefighters to monitor fires, evacuate threatened areas, and judiciously steer resources to where they are most needed  —  Stretched by longer, deadlier fire seasons, officials are using artificial intelligence to more closely track blazes and more judiciously steer resources

