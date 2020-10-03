A new style of digital wellbeing is a good look from Google

Often times the things that are best for us and our digital wellbeing are the tiny changes. This is one of those times, and chances are you probably skimmed right past the news about it because of how low-key everything has been handled. I’m talking about selfie photo filters, the names that inevitably get attached to those types of filters, and Google’s new guidelines on how it all will work from now on.

Source: Jerry Hildenbrand / Android Central

I am a big scruffy white guy with a frizzy beard, long hair, and very little concern about what others think of my own personal appearance. As long as I’m clean and my hair is combed or tied back, I’m good to go and ready for any photo opportunity with no second thoughts. But not everyone is like me. Plenty of people have a problem with the idea of beauty standards and how they think they don’t quite meet up with them in one way or another.

First off, let me say that you are beautiful and you are loved. All of you.

Beauty should never be tied to a thing we can only see with our eyes and every single one of us has a unique quality or two that make us beautiful people inside and out. I can’t tell you why you are beautiful and neither can anyone else. But you are and you should always remember that we are all magical and special and beautiful. And if a middle-aged man who is known to be a little bit grumpy can remind us about this, you can, too. Be beautiful.

Google can’t just write a blog post reminding us that everyone is beautiful because it has a bit more responsibility than I do: it makes phone software that can easily confuse you about the whole concept of beauty standards. This is why it did the next best thing and decided that how these selfie photo filters are to be labeled and described needs to change: